Lakers: NBA Preparing for Possible Canceled Game on Christmas Day

    December 21, 2021
    The COVID situation is putting games into doubt quickly.

    The NBA is doing everything it can to ensure that games are being played as scheduled. But with the recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases, games around the Holiday season are in trouble. That could include the Laker and Nets game set to be played on Christmas Day.

    In a memo sent to teams around the league today, the NBA noted that they were planning for contingency plans on Christmas Day. That likely means that they are preparing for cancelations and/or postponements. Teams like the Lakers and Nets could also find their game times changed as late as Christmas Eve.

     For now, the Lakers and Nets are set to play at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and will be on ABC/ESPN. The league is no doubt looking to make sure that spot is filled should their game need to be postponed. That would mean sliding one of the earlier games into that slot if needed.

    The Lakers have just four guys in COVID protocols right now. Dwight Howard and Talen Horton-Tucker were cleared this morning, meaning they returned two negative tests to be available to play the Suns.

     On the flip side, the Nets now have ten guys on their roster in health and safety protocols. If things don't change for the better soon, their game against the Lakers could very much be in question.

    Be ready for some possible changes if you're planning on getting out to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. 

