Lakers: Nets Trade Draft Pick Demands to LA Preventing Kyrie Irving Trade

The Lakers exploring a trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving is the worst kept secret in the league. At the moment, LA is the only team considering bringing Kyrie into the fold. Brooklyn and LA have been in contact about the parameters of a trade, that would also involve Russell Westbrook, but there's a few major hurdles to clear before a potential deal gets done.

In addition to the Nets reported desire to include guard Joe Harris in the deal, who's owed a combined $38.5M over the next two years, Brooklyn also wants at least one of the Lakers future first-round draft picks in the deal, with a second first-rounder coming from LA to grease the wheels to include Russell Westbrook in the deal.

Michael Scotto HoopsHype reported that the Lakers are currently not willing to send out multiple first-rounders in order to get Kyrie.

"Currently, the Lakers don’t want to give up multiple first-round picks to trade Russell Westbrook, league sources told HoopsHype. In the speculated blockbuster trade of Westbrook and Irving, the Nets would likely want a first-round pick to move Irving and take on Westbrook."

Scotto also reported that the Nets want the Lakers to throw in a second first-rounder to help facilitate a three-team trade.

"The Nets would likely want an additional first-rounder to entice another team like the Spurs or Pacers to take Westbrook as the third team in a deal."

In a recent article by Eric Pincus, Pincus noted how the Spurs could be a desirable destination for Westbrook, assuming that Russ and the Spurs could negotiate a buyout.

Publicly, the Lakers, especially head coach Darvin Ham, have gone to great lengths to voice their confidence that Westbrook can be a considerably more effective player next season.

Perhaps it's posturing, or perhaps, the Lakers have resigned themselves to holding onto their picks and holding onto Westbrook.

At least for now.