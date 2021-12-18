Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Lakers Newly Signed Isaiah Thomas will be Available Against Minnesota

    The Lakers have officially signed Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract and he will be available to play for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
    Earlier this week it was announced that the Lakers were expected to sign Isaiah Thomas and it looks like that is now a reality. On Friday, Los Angeles made it official and announced that Isaiah Thomas has signed with the Lakers for a 10-day contract. This was made possible because the Lakers were approved for the NBA's Hardship Exception.

    Amid the apparent COVID-19 outbreak, it appears that the now Lakers have a total of six players who have entered the NBA health and safety protocols. Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, Avery Bradley, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, and now Austin Reaves. It was announced later on Friday that now the rookie, Austin Reaves who scored the game-winning 3-pointer on Wednesday night against the Mavericks will be out.  

    Now with all of these players being put into protocols without a timeline of when they will be cleared, L.A. looked towards Isaiah Thomas, the former Laker. Thomas played for the Lakers throughout the 2017-18 season and played a total of 17 games. Throughout those games, he averaged 15.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 5 assists. 

    As the Lakers get ready for their matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves they will also be welcoming the two-time NBA All-Star back. On Friday night, Isaiah Thomas will be back in purple and gold for a limited time. 

