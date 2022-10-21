Despite another poor shooting night for the Lakers they managed to keep it close in a loss to a tough Clippers team in their home opener. Your Los Angeles Lakers showed their energy on both ends of the court but a key moment came in the first half when star L.A. big man Anthony Davis hit the floor hard while contesting a rebound.

Davis wasn't on the floor long, but it was enough to make fans hold their breath. Davis quickly got up and played the rest of the game.

This will be the tail for Davis until the end of his career as he goes through injury woes. Davis was picked by some to be an MVP candidate and will need to play at that high of level for any postseason hope.

It was a scary fall, even for Davis' standards, but Davis believes his body will hold up for Los Angeles moving forward (quotes via Spectrum SportsNet).

"I'll be alright. You got two days in between games. Whatever I gotta do to get right for Sunday. It's an early game too. See how it is but pretty sure I'll be alright."

Despite the Lakers starting off 0-2, Davis has came into the season strong looking to change the narrative from a disappointing season. In two games this season, Davis has averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals a game.

Davis will need to keep these numbers up as the leader of the team. An aging LeBron James still has a lot left in the tank but over the course of the season the younger big man needs to take control of the Lakers destiny.