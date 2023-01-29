Lakers News: Austin Reaves Reassessment Timeline Pushed Back

The Lakers received some excellent news this morning regarding the status of Lonnie Walker IV. However, information about another Lakers guard came out, but it wasn't as great as Lonnie's.

Lakers reporter for the LA Times Dan Woike says that guard Austin Reaves will be looked at on Thursday and will miss the next three games and possibly more.

Reaves has been out of the lineup since early January after suffering a left hamstring injury. The Oklahoma alum has been playing great for the purple and gold, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting a little below 50% from the field.

In the meantime, the other guards have been stepping up in his absence, like rookie Max Christie and offseason pickup Troy Brown.

The original report on Reaves was that he would be out indefinitely along with another Lakers guard Lonnie Walker IV. A couple of days ago, Woike said that Reaves was a part of a full-speed workout, and Reaves said that he is feeling better day by day and is progressing in his recovery.

Hamstring injuries are tough to evaluate as some can range from three to eight weeks, depending on their "grade."

Nonetheless, the Lakers are heading on the right track, as everyone is getting healthy. The only thing now is to stay healthy and play winning basketball if they want to be in the play-in tournament.