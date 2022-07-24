Lakers News: Austin Reaves Wants to Drop His Two Nicknames; Asks Fans for Ideas

Last season, the Lakers showcased rookie Austin Reaves and fans loved it. Reaves was helping out LA in ways fans did not expect, which eventually landed him some interesting nicknames, to say the least.

The rookie was named “AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe." However, in an article by Dave McMenamin from ESPN, Reaves talked about how he does not want to be associated with those names if he can, especially the nickname "AR-15" after the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas.

"I don't condone any gun violence that happens around our country," "But you can't really control what [nickname] people give you. I mean, I didn't come out and say my name was that. There's been others, like the 'Hillbilly Kobe,' that probably aren't the best thing in the situation that's going on, with Kobe's passing."

Reaves also continued and told ESPN that he would appreciate fans thinking of some new nicknames.

"I'm always open to new ideas," "Because there is always another one that might stick and could be better than another one that was previous. So I'm always open to new things and for people to really open up their brains and kind of think of new things for me. That stuff helps us out too in branding situations and stuff like that."

Overall, Reaves will continue his second season in the league with the Lakers and fans will need to get creative on what they should call the rookie.

A fan favorite like Reaves shouldn't have any problem garnering fan submissions for a new nickname.