Skip to main content
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Wants to Drop His Two Nicknames; Asks Fans for Ideas

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Wants to Drop His Two Nicknames; Asks Fans for Ideas

Lakers guard Austin Reaves would like to find a new nickname before the start of the season.

Last season, the Lakers showcased rookie Austin Reaves and fans loved it. Reaves was helping out LA in ways fans did not expect, which eventually landed him some interesting nicknames, to say the least.

The rookie was named “AR-15" and "Hillbilly Kobe." However, in an article by Dave McMenamin from ESPN, Reaves talked about how he does not want to be associated with those names if he can, especially the nickname "AR-15" after the mass shooting that occurred in Uvalde, Texas. 

"I don't condone any gun violence that happens around our country,"  

"But you can't really control what [nickname] people give you. I mean, I didn't come out and say my name was that. There's been others, like the 'Hillbilly Kobe,' that probably aren't the best thing in the situation that's going on, with Kobe's passing."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reaves also continued and told ESPN that he would appreciate fans thinking of some new nicknames. 

"I'm always open to new ideas,"

"Because there is always another one that might stick and could be better than another one that was previous. So I'm always open to new things and for people to really open up their brains and kind of think of new things for me. That stuff helps us out too in branding situations and stuff like that."

Overall, Reaves will continue his second season in the league with the Lakers and fans will need to get creative on what they should call the rookie. 

A fan favorite like Reaves shouldn't have any problem garnering fan submissions for a new nickname.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Re-Signing Carmelo Anthony This Summer

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers News: LA Should Ask Russell Westbrook to Sit Out Next Season Says Expert

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_9969273_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_18475615_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

By Ryan Menzie8 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: Popular NBA Account Points Out Mind-Boggling LeBron James Playoff Stat

By Ryan Menzie10 hours ago
USATSI_17733718_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry's Trolling of LeBron James Sets Internet Ablaze

By Ryan Menzie23 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Ham Explains Why Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James, is LA's Centerpiece

By Eric EulauJul 22, 2022 8:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18627965_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Roasts LA and Rob Pelinka at ESPYs

By Eric EulauJul 22, 2022 5:00 PM EDT