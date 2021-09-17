Lakers Sign Cameron Oliver to Exhibit 10 Contract

The NBA season is just over a month away, and the Lakers have had their core roster set for a while now. All that's left is to add some depth, which is exactly what they did by giving Cameron Oliver an invite to training camp.

The Lakers signed Oliver to an Exhibit 10 Contract on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. The move is by no means a blockbuster, but it adds a nice piece to the rotation of big men who will be competing for a roster spot in camp.

Cam Oliver went undrafted back in 2017 and eventually chose to go play overseas after jumping around the G-League. The 6'8" forward enjoyed a productive start to his career over in Australia, however, averaging 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game in the NBL between 2019 and 2021.

Oliver eventually found a home with the Houston Rockets near the end of last season, where he averaged 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. One area of his game that he showcased was his outside shooting. Cam shot 30.8% on just over 3 attempts per game with the Rockets, which is enough to at least make a defense think about guarding you on the perimeter.

This Lakers team already has plenty of veteran big men on their roster heading into the new season, which likely means that Oliver is headed for a G-League contract at best. He will have the opportunity to show the LA brass that he could be a long-term plan if he plays to his capabilities, however.