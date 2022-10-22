Lakers News: Can L.A. Survive A Brutal Early Schedule?

The Lakers are off to a rocky start after dropping their first two games of the season. It seems the only way to go from here is up, but looking deeper at the Lakers schedule presents an extremely daunting task early into the season.

This may be a sign for Rob Pelinka to make some moves sooner rather than later in hopes of smooth sailing, or it may just mean the Lakers find themselves digging out of a big hole early on. The Western Conference is already as treacherous as they come, but the Lakers odds of finishing above a .500 record this early on seems steep already.

Nine of the Lakers next 10 opponents come against some of the perennial teams of the West and they also have to prepare for the powerhouse of the Denver Nuggets in two out of three games.

Portland is always a tough environment to play in, they have to play the Utah Jazz in two out of three games and when looking at the East this early on they have to prepare for Brooklyn and Cleveland.

Just an absolutely brutal start to the season for the Lakers. The hope right now is for the Lakers to scrap away some wins, remain as healthy as possible and hopefully pick up some pieces prior to the trade deadline.

The hope is there, although bleak, that the Lakers can make some potential moves and squeak away a few wins. However, if the first two games are any indication of how the Lakers fair against some of the leagues toughest teams it looks like it's going to be a long season for the team.