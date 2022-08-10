Skip to main content
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price

Former Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has listed his New York City condo for sale according to Architectural Digest. Surprise! It costs a pretty penny.

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony purchased a condo in the Chelsea section of New York City back in 2015, about four years into his seven-year stint with the New York Knicks.

Anthony stayed with the Knicks through the 2016-17 season, but he has bounced around quite a bit in the years since. He spent the 2017-2018 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and played just 10 games for the Houston Rockets in 2018-2019.  Melo failed to get signed the following summer, but the Blazers came calling in November and Anthony proved he could still get buckets. He inked a one-year veteran minimum deal with LA for this past season and averaged 13.3 PPG in 69 games.

Now, it appears Anthony is ready to complete his break from New York. He listed his 4,562 square foot condo for sale in 2020, but he was unable to find a buyer. The apartment has now been fully renovated and is back on the market, listed at $12.5 million, according to Architectural Digest, about $1.5 million more than Melo paid for it seven years ago.

Listing agent Aaron Seawood of Triplemint says the renovations have drastically improved the home.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“The home now benefits from a complete refresh with a clearly defined flow and enhancements ranging from an updated color palette in the kitchen and select spaces, polished stone throughout, designer lighting, matte-finished solid rift and quartered white oak floors, and a custom slat wood wall in the primary bedroom giving it a spa-like retreat feel."

Anthony's condo is the fifth floor of a 2014 building designed by Cary Tamarkin.

You might think New York City apartment living is a cramped lifestyle, but that's just for regular people. Just look at this description of Carmelo's home:

A private elevator provides access to the unit, where 10-foot tall ceilings top expansive gallery walls that once displayed the former New York Knick’s comprehensive art collection. The elegant white kitchen sports Calacatta Gold marble and Viking appliances, including a six-burner range, two dishwashers, and a wine cooler. Next door to the kitchen, the media room houses a bar, cigar humidor, and a walk-in 500-bottle wine room.

Yeah, 4,500 square feet and ten-foot ceilings probably isn't what you and I think of when we think of an apartment in NYC. All it takes is $12.5 million and you could be the next owner of Carmelo Anthony's condo!

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

USATSI_15576986_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Deal with Sacramento Kings

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
Rob Pelinka
News

Lakers Ranked Near the Bottom of the Barrel in Offseason Transaction Recap

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_7048404_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Robert Horry Sounds Off on Clippers Title Chances in Recent Interview

By Ryan Menzie19 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Robert Horry Gives His Take on Whether LeBron James Stays in LA

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: LeBron James and Anthony Davis React to LA's New Uniforms

By Eric EulauAug 9, 2022 3:10 PM EDT
USATSI_5119368_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Gilbert Arenas Gives LeBron James a Rare Compliment

By Ryan MenzieAug 9, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers News: NBA Expert Provides Hot Take on Russell Westbrook Situation

By Staff WriterAug 8, 2022 9:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17034593_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop

By Eric EulauAug 8, 2022 8:00 PM EDT