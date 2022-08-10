Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony purchased a condo in the Chelsea section of New York City back in 2015, about four years into his seven-year stint with the New York Knicks.

Anthony stayed with the Knicks through the 2016-17 season, but he has bounced around quite a bit in the years since. He spent the 2017-2018 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder and played just 10 games for the Houston Rockets in 2018-2019. Melo failed to get signed the following summer, but the Blazers came calling in November and Anthony proved he could still get buckets. He inked a one-year veteran minimum deal with LA for this past season and averaged 13.3 PPG in 69 games.

Now, it appears Anthony is ready to complete his break from New York. He listed his 4,562 square foot condo for sale in 2020, but he was unable to find a buyer. The apartment has now been fully renovated and is back on the market, listed at $12.5 million, according to Architectural Digest, about $1.5 million more than Melo paid for it seven years ago.

Listing agent Aaron Seawood of Triplemint says the renovations have drastically improved the home.

“The home now benefits from a complete refresh with a clearly defined flow and enhancements ranging from an updated color palette in the kitchen and select spaces, polished stone throughout, designer lighting, matte-finished solid rift and quartered white oak floors, and a custom slat wood wall in the primary bedroom giving it a spa-like retreat feel."

Anthony's condo is the fifth floor of a 2014 building designed by Cary Tamarkin.

You might think New York City apartment living is a cramped lifestyle, but that's just for regular people. Just look at this description of Carmelo's home:

A private elevator provides access to the unit, where 10-foot tall ceilings top expansive gallery walls that once displayed the former New York Knick’s comprehensive art collection. The elegant white kitchen sports Calacatta Gold marble and Viking appliances, including a six-burner range, two dishwashers, and a wine cooler. Next door to the kitchen, the media room houses a bar, cigar humidor, and a walk-in 500-bottle wine room.

Yeah, 4,500 square feet and ten-foot ceilings probably isn't what you and I think of when we think of an apartment in NYC. All it takes is $12.5 million and you could be the next owner of Carmelo Anthony's condo!