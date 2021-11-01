Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks Adjustments to His Impressive Defense

    'Melo isn't just a chucker!
    Author:

    Early into the Lakers 2021-22 season, the prognostications about the Lakers' defense have been up and coming. Even despite a youthful Carmelo Anthony's revitalized offensive game, his defensive side of the game has been called into question.

    On Sunday night, the Lakers defeated the Rockets 95-85, and Anthony had another good offensive game, scoring 23 points on 5 of 8 from beyond the arc. His buckets weren't what stuck out though, his defense was. Anthony recorded 4 blocks and 2 steals for the night. This was the first time Anthony had recorded those kinds of defensive numbers since his rookie year. Anthony says his improvement has just been a matter of getting acclimated.

    "I'm just trying to stick to the schemes and just honestly just do what I'm supposed to do on the defensive end... I'm starting to get more used to what we are trying to do in our schemes and where I'm at on the court, defensively more so than offensively."

    "I think I did a great job just being in position and being in the spots. I want to build on that and we want to build on that."

    Anthony did a great job of building on Sunday night, that is for sure. Anthony also said that adapting is something he does well, despite a feeling that the opposite is true.

    "I think people don't really understand me. I think there's a misconception about me out there that I don't adapt to situations. But I easily adapt."

    If Anthony plays even average-level defense while contributing the scoring output he has, the Lakers are going to be a force and Anthony is going to garner 6th man of the year votes.

    The Lakers take on the Houston Rockets (again) on Tuesday night at 7:30 PST.

