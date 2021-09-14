Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony's Memoir Released Today

A 20 year veteran of the NBA, Carmelo Anthony has certainly a Hall of Fame career under his belt. Much of Anthony's NBA life is well known by fans. He was the number three pick in the 2003 NBA draft (behind LeBron James and Darko Miličić.) His ability to score in bunches, his tendency to score in bunches, his time in Denver and then his homecoming in New York--Carmelo Anthony has had the spotlight on him as much as any NBA star in the last few decades. All of Anthony's NBA career transcends the upbringing that he had to endure.

Anthony's memoir, titled "Where Tomorrows Aren't Promised: A Memoir of Survival and Hope" is available today. Released through Simon & Schuster, it details his story growing up in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and then in West Baltimore’s Murphy Homes. If unfamiliar with West Baltimore's Murphy Homes neighborhood, it is the subject of the award-winning TV show, "The Wire."

Anthony's journey to LA has been 20 NBA years in the making. His quest to win his first NBA title has a good shot of coming to fruition as a Laker, but imagining an NBA title as the only thing that would cement Anthony's legacy would cheapen what he has already accomplished, and the life he lived through just to get here. To read about what he endured and the work it took to get here, one should probably read his story.