September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Lakers News: Darren Collison Is Eyeing Los Angeles

Lakers News: Darren Collison Is Eyeing Los Angeles

Do the Lakers want him?
Author:
Publish date:
Do the Lakers want him?

During February 2020, the Lakers made an aggressive recruitment of Collison. At the time, Collison was seen at a Lakers-Rockets game, and his camp were in discussions with Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis. Per LA Times’ Brad Turner, Anthony Davis talked to Collison at the time to join the team.

After everything, Collison ended up staying retired and rumblings have resumed this offseason of him coming back to play. As mentioned last week, Darren Collison has been seen working out with the Lakers and the Warriors practice facilities.

Warriors beat reporter Anthony Slater of the Athletic mentioned that Collison was eyeing a training camp invite from the Lakers.

But nobody, in that brief of a glimpse, was comfortable predicting whether Collison would be anywhere near the player who averaged 11.2 points and 6.0 assists as a starting point guard on a Pacers team that made the 2019 playoffs. If he was, he’d be a slam dunk in that 15th spot. But if he is (or even if he isn’t), would he be willing to take a prove-it non-guaranteed camp invite? There’s also buzz he might be eyeing a Lakers camp invite.

Both the Warriors and Lakers currently have a vacant 15th roster spot. Chris Haynes of Yahoo had previously reported that the Lakers plan to enter the season with one empty spot, but perhaps the Lakers have changed their mind with Collison available? If he joins the Lakers, the team will suddenly have a surplus of playmaking point guards of Rajon Rondo, Kendrick Nunn, and Russell Westbrook.

darrencollison
News

Lakers News: Darren Collison Is Eyeing the Purple and Gold

anthonydavis
News

Lakers Fun: Anthony Davis Got Hitched This Weekend

shaqoneal
News

Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Thinks This Team Can Pose a Serious Threat to LA.

carmelovslebron
News

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks the Selection Process Before Signing With Los Angeles

marcgasol
News

Lakers News: Marc Gasol Drawing Interest From Division Rival

injuries
News

Lakers News: After Months in Purgatory, Team Finally Fills Out Training Staff

SimmonsLebron
News

Lakers News: NBA Twitter Speculates LeBron James Tweet

Dwight Howard
News

Lakers News: Dwight Howard Thoughts on the Upcoming Lakers Season