The Lakers have been without two of their top contributors for the past few weeks. Lonnie Walker IV hasn't played since December 28, while Austin Reaves hasn't played since January 4. Of course, Anthony Davis has been out since December 16, but he continues to get closer to game action.

The Lakers are getting closer to getting healthier, which would put them in perfect position to make a push for a spot in the playoffs. On Monday, head coach Darvin Ham provided an update on Reaves and Walker IV. He said that they're just a few days away from having follow-up examinations to determine how much longer they'll be out.

The next update should come by the end of the week, and if all goes well, we could see these guys back on the court as early as next week. The initial timetables for both injuries was two weeks, so we're right around that time for them to get back on the court.

We'll continue to keep you updated when Ham provides more information, but for now, we'll hope to see these guys on the court sooner rather than later.