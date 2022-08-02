Skip to main content
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Inks Deal to Remain Face of Kobe Bryant Nike Line

LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a deal with Nike that will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant's line.

LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a shoe deal that should make many southern California basketball fans smile. The three-time All-NBA NBA veteran signed a deal on Monday to continue to be the "face" of Kobe Bryan's iconic Nike line.

The Athletic's Sham Charania was one of the first to report the news on Monday.

"Fresh off making All-NBA second team, Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan is signing a new four-year deal with Nike that keeps him as the featured face of Kobe Bryant’s iconic line, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

However, according to hotnewhiphop.com, Vanessa Bryant pushed back on the notion that DeRozan is the "face" of Kobe's line via Instagram comments that have reportedly since been deleted.

"False. He is not the face of the Kobe Line. No one is"

Vanessa Bryant then apparently responded with a more supportive message, but reinforced that any official announcements regarding any changes to the Nike partnership with Kobe Bryant estate will be accompanied with an official statement. 

Again, quotes are via screenshots posted on hotnewhiphop.com.

"No they didn't. LOVE that he's a Kobe supporter but the caption is false. It's misinformation. Only Kobe is the face of his line. If that changes in the future, then I'm sure Nike and I will release a statement announcing it." 

There's sure to be some additional details as the story continues to develop, but either way, DeRozan will continue to be a Nike NBA athlete, whether or not he's the "face" of the Kobe Bryant, apparently might be up for discussion. 

