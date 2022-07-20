Skip to main content
Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Expresses Desire to Play with LeBron James Again

Former Lakers point guard Dennis Schroder wants to play with LeBron James again.

The Lakers roster for next season is all but set for next season. In free agency, the Lakers added five younger players in Lonnie Walker IV, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Thomas Bryant, Troy Brown Jr., and Damian Jones to supplement Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and LeBron James. At the moment, the Lakers can only offer the veteran minimum for their final roster spot, and it sounds like Dennis Schroder could be interested in a Lakers reunion.

The former Lakers guard posted a practice video with European power forward Rupee Kolawole. LeBron James commented on the post, and Schroder's response makes it sounds like he would welcome a reunion with the Lakers.

The Lakers are a little thin at the guard position and considering Westbrook is on the books for $47.1M, the question becomes how much LA is willing to invest in the position. Kendrick Nunn, who missed all of last season with a knee injury, is owed $5.25M. Underwhelming guard Talen Horton-Tucker is set to make $10.3M this coming season.

All though things didn't end well for Schroder in his last stint with the Lakers, the veteran guard could provide playmaking off the bench. The German guard signed with the Celtics last offseason, and was traded to the Rockets at the deadline.

Schroder averaged 15.4 PPG and 4.6 APG in his lone season with the Lakers (2020-2021) and famously turned down a four-year, $84M extension from LA. He wound signing a one-year, $5.9M deal with the Celtics. Whoops.

Schroder, along with Stanley Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, and Austin Reaves could help solidify a Lakers roster that left much to be desired last year.

