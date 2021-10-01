October 1, 2021
Detroit Tigers Rookie Honoring Former Laker With Custom Cleats

The Black Mamba lives on through so many people.
Author:
Publish date:

Kobe Bryant's legacy on American culture resonates far further than just the basketball world. Ever since Bryant's tragic passing, so many athletes throughout the sporting world and beyond have honored the Black Mamba in their own ways.

Today's example was Akil Baddoo, a rookie for the Detroit Tigers of Major League Baseball.

Okay, those cleats are fantastic and I want a pair. The colorway on them and the design are gorgeous. Baddoo is only a rookie but this is a veteran gesture from the young player. Performance wise, Baddoo has real promise. for the 2021 MLB season he has a 1.8 WAR in 120 games, and a 113 OPS+. Certainly not superstar numbers but for a rookie this is right where any organization would want their progression to be. 

If Baddoo continues to work and show that Mamba Mentality, he'll be a star very soon. For now, the shoe game is absolutely on point.

Kobe Bryant's influence and legacy on the world continues even into his death. The Mamba mentality to "win at all costs" and to dedicate 110% of yourself at all times is something that resonates with a lot of athletes and really anyone with a drive to succeed at their craft. As was in "The Sandlot" by the Babe, "heroes get remembered but legends never die, follow your heart kid, and you'll never go wrong."

