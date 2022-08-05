Skip to main content
Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves

Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that Lakers guard Austin Reaves should shed either of his current nicknames.
The NBA offseason has always been a time for players to relax and recover after a grueling season. In the podcast era, the NBA offseason has turned into a golden opportunity for players to appear in podcasts in a more casual atmosphere and provide their takes on various basketball topics. Former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma went on Draymond Green's podcast recently and the 27-year-old had an interesting take on Austin Reaves.

At least on Reaves' desire to pick up a new nickname and rid himself of "Hillbilly Kobe" and "AR-15".

Kuzma thinks that the guard should keep both nicknames and explained why on the Draymond Green Show.

"Hillbilly Kobe is lit... That s--- is fire."

Draymond Green also supported Reaves keeping the "Hillbilly Kobe", as well as "AR-15".

"Brother, you should take those nicknames and try to run with them!"

Green was sure to mention that he understood the thought process behind shedding a firearm-based nickname.

"I definitely understand the thinking behind the AR-15 one, but I don't think anyone hearing the words 'AR-15' on the basketball court and thinking weapons. I personally don't think that."

Back in July, Reaves was solicited help from Lakers fans for a new nickname. The Lakers guard explained that he doesn't think either of his current nicknames are appropriate - out of respect to Kobe and his views on gun violence in America - to ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

At the moment, Reaves hasn't fully decided on a new nickname, but Green and Kuzma clearly believe that no change is needed.

