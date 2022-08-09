Lakers News: Fans React to LA's New Classic Edition Jersey Drop

The Lakers regular season is still months away, but it looks like LA will have a new alternate uniform in the rotation. On Monday, the team dropped a new "Classic Edition" jersey to celebrate the team's 75th year of playing professional basketball.

One fan couldn't help but note the similar colors to that of UCLA of the Lakers new alternates.

As usual, some fans used it as an opportunity to take a shot at Westbrook.

And push for the team to trade for Kyrie Irving.

Some fans voiced their approval of the new alternates.

The Lakers have had plenty of new alternates pop up in the LeBron James era, but the clean look, featuring the Minneapolis gold and blue piping, is one of the least offensive alternates the team has rolled out.

USC fans that root for the purple and gold probably aren't going to pick one up, but there's sure to be some demand for the new Lakers threads.