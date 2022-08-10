Skip to main content
Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Deal with Sacramento Kings

Former Lakers guard Quinn Cook recently signed a deal with the Sacramento Kings.
There aren't many names left on the roster from the Lakers 2020 championship season, which is a true testament to the front office's ability to churn through players faster than a fantasy football manager. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker are the only three holdovers. Quin Cook, one of the many castoffs, recently inked a new deal with the Sacramento Kings.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears was one of the first to report the news. 

"The Sacramento Kings have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Quinn Cook, a source told ESPN's Andscape on Monday."

As a member of 2019-2020 Lakers, Cook played 11.5 minutes per game in 44 games, and was seldomly used during the team's playoff run in the Orlando bubble.

Cook played 16 games the following season for the Lakers before being waived in late February. He played for the Cavaliers on a pair 10-day contracts and spent this past season on the Kings G-league affiliate (Stockton Kings).

