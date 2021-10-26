    • October 26, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: Former LA Champion Signs Overseas

    The Cook is signing to play in Russia.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Former Laker champion, a member of the 2019-20 Bubble Champion Lakers, is signing a deal to play in Russia for the Lokomotiv Kuban. Cook was a valuable member of the second unit during the Lakers championship run, but the Lakers cut Cook midway through the 2020-21 campaign.

    Since then, he's played for the Cavaliers during the 2020-21 season and then was invited to play for the Portland Trailblazers during preseason. He was then waived by Portland prior to the start of the regular season. 

    Cook's biggest asset is his outside shooting. Shooting upwards or around 40% for most of his career, he shot 36% for the Lakers during the title run. Save your jokes about the Lakers being where outside shooters go to die. 

    Cook was a Duke graduate, winning an NCAA title in 2015 for the Blue Devils,  averaging 15.3 points and 2.6 assists per game. Cook also won a title with the Golden State Warriors in 2018. He may not have the most checkered NBA career, but two championships and an NCAA title puts him in a small group of players to ever have those accolades.

    Laker fans should wish Cook the best of luck. He wasn't the most talented player to ever wear the purple and gold, but he was way better than the numbers indicate and was always a team player as a Laker.

    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: Creator of Squid Game Has Hilarious Clap Back for LeBron James

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_15452945
    News

    Lakers News: Former Laker Champion Signs Overseas

    40 minutes ago
    kobe-jerrywest
    News

    Lakers News: Shaquille O'Neal Reacts To Kobe Bryant's Selection To the 75 Greatest Players Ever

    1 hour ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers News: Frank Vogel Calls Out Opportunity to Energize Team in Game

    3 hours ago
    lakers-griz
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Move Down In Week 2 Of The NBA Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    ADbron
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Shows Ultimate Support for Carmelo Anthony After His Big Night

    16 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Probable For Tuesday After Injury Scare

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16178877
    News

    Lakers News: Anthony Davis Should Be Playing The Five As Much As Possible

    20 hours ago