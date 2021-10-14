    • October 14, 2021
    Lakers News: Former NBA Player Says Kendrick Nunn Is A Big Key For the Lakers

    Nick Anderson is a big fan of Kendrick Nunn
    Recently we did a player profile of Kendrick Nunn. Despite his injury, the Lakers are hopeful he will be available opening night vs. the Warriors. He can shoot the ball in bunches and play defense. Another former NBA player has tremendous faith in Nunn.

    Nick Anderson was a key member of the '90s Orlando Magic with Shaquille O'Neal. He was a good shooter and played great defense. He shares a special connection with Nunn as both he and Nunn attended the same high school and university. There's nothing like that kind of connection with a player, and these two both share that Chicago connection.

    Anderson spoke highly of Nunn when he spoke with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports. He said Nunn is a good fit for this Laker squad.

    "Young fella can shoot the ball from the outside, can get to the rack and finish, has a good midrange game; and that’s what the Lakers are going to need; some outside shooting and he can open up the middle for Anthony Davis when he’s in there, he can open it up for Dwight Howard when he’s in there… he can spread the floor and he’s going to be another good addition to the LakeShow."

    Nunn shot a career-high 48% from the field last year and a 38% from outside. He can handle the ball, but is not a traditional point guard, but that is perfect for the Lakers when Westbrook or James are on the floor. He opens and spreads the floor for the Lakers especially with the big men out there. 

    The Lakers hope Nunn will be available on opening night despite suffering an ankle sprain last week. 

