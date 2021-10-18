Lakers News: Frank Vogel Gives Injury Update on 3 Injured Players

The biggest concern with the construction of the Lakers’ roster this season was can they stay healthy enough to make a run. So far their durability has been tested, even before the start of the regular season. A handful of players have all dealt with injuries already and have had to miss games.

Two of those players, Kendrick Nunn and Wayne Ellington could even be in jeopardy of missing the first game of the season against the Golden State Warriors. Nunn has missed time due to an ankle issue, Monk has been dealing with his groin, and Ellington has dealt with his hamstring. Head coach Frank Vogel gave an update of their status ahead of the season opener.

“We still don’t know how they’re going to be listed but Kendrick did participate in practice along with Malik. Wayne did not. We’ll still obviously see how Kendrick responds to work today before we decide his availability, him and Malik.”

It’s good news to hear that both Nunn and Monk are back on the floor practicing. The Lakers will need their ability to give the offense a different look. With the Warriors' high-powered offense, their shooting abilities could be crucial in keeping pace if they are to return ahead to Tuesday’s game.

As for Ellington, the fact that he hasn’t practiced yet is a little concerning. It could be that the team wants to give him more time to heal, or it could mean there’s a larger issue at play. Either way, the Lakers will need him and everyone else to get healthy if they want to compete this year.