Lakers News: Frank Vogel Likes What He Sees from Anthony Davis At the Five Spot

Despite the Lakers fifth consecutive preseason loss, there were some definitive moments of encouragement. The biggest positive for the Lakers this preseason has been the play of Anthony Davis. His ability to play the center position while also spreading the floor and doing everything else has been key and will be key to the Lakers success.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel thinks there are some big adjustments that need to be made first, but also that the Lakers can take way more advantage of Davis' dynamic play.

"Yeah I mean I like what it's going to be. I didn't like our spacing in a lot of situations.

Vogel is alluding to the idea that the Lakers haven't even gotten the full use out of Davis at the five yet.

We can be better with that you know because he shifts right? He's playing with another big so he's on the perimeter a lot more and when he goes to the five, and there's more space in the paint, we can take advantage of not just with him but other guys rolling to the basket. It's something that we can definitely be better at and obviously you play the game, you watch the tape, you know it'll be big."

The Lakers 'big three' have only played together in part of one game this preseason. That was last night. Vogel's faith in what Davis can do at the five is real. Davis was all over the floor last night. Outside jump shots, alley-oops in the paint, taking smaller players into the post, Davis' versatility is the Lakers' best weapon. Vogel, Davis, and the Lakers know this. They'll exploit it well as the season progresses and as the team continues to gel.