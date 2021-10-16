Lakers News: Frank Vogel’s Thoughts on the Winless Preseason

The Lakers wrapped up preseason play against the Kings and lost again to close out the exhibition games at 0-6. The last time the Lakers went winless at 0-8 was in 2012-13, when all the hype came with the team when Steve Nash and Dwight Howard joined Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol.

Not having any of the prominent starters out there for most of the fourth quarter certainly was a key factor as to why the team was not able to win a game. Most of the players who played a chunk of the fourth quarters were rookies who were not even drafted and their only experience came from Summer League, a couple months ago.

After the Kings game, coach Frank Vogel was asked if he was disappointed that the team couldn’t even muster one win.

“Not concerning, you don’t want to go winless. You want to get a couple wins along the way, just to feel what it’s like. That’s the name of the game, we’re here to win basketball games, but at the end of the day, it’s really about the practice work, these are practice games. We’re working on things, we’re building rhythm and timing and all those things. We’re getting to the finish line of the preseason healthy, that’s the biggest thing…we’re really not concerned about it. I think we saw some flashes of who we gonna look like come next Tuesday.”

One particular ‘flash’ that stood out from that last game had to be this fastbreak play from Russell Westbrook to LeBron James.

It is hard to fathom the team continuing to lose games during the onset of the season, but at the same time, we shouldn't expect the team to be able to just turn on the switch and rack off wins. One positive thing about the regular season is that the Lakers are expected to have one of the easiest schedules to open the year.

Russell Westbrook summed it up best about the preseason.