Lakers News: How to Watch LeBron James Play at CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle Today

Now that LeBron James has completed his contract extension with the Lakers, he could go back to focusing all of his efforts on basketball. James set the internet on fire by playing in a Drew League game alongside DeMar DeRozan earlier this summer and today, he's set to play in longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle.

LeBron's game is set to begin at 5:30PM PT and will be streamed live on the NBA App. At this time, it will not be broadcasted on traditional television (ESPN, NBATV, etc.).

James isn't the only noteworthy NBA name participating in the event. Paolo Banchero, the number one overall pick in the 2022 Draft and Chet Holmgren, the number three overall pick, will both be in on the action. As will Hawks wing Dejounte Murray and Celtics All-NBA forward Jayson Tatum.

In addition to a pair of All-NBA forwards in James and Tatum and two of the top three lottery picks playing in the event, the recent Murray-Banchero beef only adds to the entertainment value of today's game in Seattle.

In his Drew League game, James showed out by scoring 42 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and snagging four steals in a narrow victory.

It's not everyday that fans get to watch one of the all-time greats play in a Pro-Am event and there's clearly plenty of anticipation. Fans started lining up late on Friday night outside the arena for a chance to see James remind everyone why he's still one of the best player in the game.