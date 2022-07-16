Lakers News: How to Watch LeBron James Play in Drew League Game Today

LeBron James is always in the news, but this weekend, he made headlines once the news broke that James will play in a Drew League game today in Los Angeles. The Drew League is a Pro-Am league. It's not uncommon to see high-profile NBA stars participate, but when LeBron takes the court, fans take notice.

Luckily for Lakers fans, NBA.com is currently broadcasting a livestream of LeBron's Drew League game, right now!

Fans can watch on the link found here.

Former USC standout, and three-time All-NBA guard DeMar DeRozan is also playing in the game. As fate would have it, he's on the same team as LeBron.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving was expected to play in an earlier Drew League game, but did not take the court. There have been rumblings that he could appear in a later game.

There's a long way to go before LeBron takes the court for the Lakers again, but he should put on a show in the Drew League today.