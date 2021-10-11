    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: James Ennis Begging the Lakers To Sign Him On Twitter

    James Ennis really wants to play in LA, apparently.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    In the Lakers blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening, there were spurts where the Lakers defense left a lot to be desired. This is actually reductive, as there were parts of the game where the Lakers' defense was as good as I've ever seen. I digress.

    In the parts of the game where the defense was ugly, many Twitter users noticed, particularly James Ennis.

    NBA journey-man Ennis has not been shy about campaigning to be a Laker this offseason. Whether it was the number of times Ennis liked tweets from fans imploring the Lakers to sign him, to the somehow even less subtle approach Ennis took last night, Ennis really wants a job on the Lakers.

    Should The Lakers Look Into Ennis?

    They have, actually. In the offseason, Ennis worked out for the Lakers. They chose not to sign him, then. With the injury to Trevor Ariza, the idea of signing another wing popped up. With the question marks surrounding Talen Horton-Tucker and now Malik Monk, the idea of giving Ennis another look is not a preposterous proposition. 

    He averaged 8.4 points and shot 43.3% from the three-point line with the Orlando Magic last season, so there's certainly some fuel left in his tank. The Lakers are likely looking later down the season for a big man as well. I know the NBA is the league that is always evolving and changing its ways, but team transactions are not usually done via Twitter. 

    USATSI_15908912
    News

    Lakers News: James Ennis Begging the Lakers To Sign Him On Twitter

    16 seconds ago
    Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Is Hilariously Not Worried About His Turnovers

    48 minutes ago
    lebron-cp3
    News

    Lakers News: Three Observations from Sunday’s Exhibition of Lakers-Suns

    10 hours ago
    lakers-bench-laughing
    News

    Lakers: Viral Social Media Hits Over the Past Week

    13 hours ago
    bron-kd-reading
    News

    Lakers: Must Reads from the Past Week

    15 hours ago
    lebron-socialmedia
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Mookie Betts' Dazzling Play

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16886657
    News

    Lakers News: Quick Notes Before the Lakers-Suns Exhibition Game

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_15351886
    News

    Lakers News: Los Angeles Introduces Strict Vaccine Mandate, But Won’t Affect Staples Center

    19 hours ago