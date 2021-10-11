Lakers News: James Ennis Begging the Lakers To Sign Him On Twitter

In the Lakers blowout loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday evening, there were spurts where the Lakers defense left a lot to be desired. This is actually reductive, as there were parts of the game where the Lakers' defense was as good as I've ever seen. I digress.

In the parts of the game where the defense was ugly, many Twitter users noticed, particularly James Ennis.

NBA journey-man Ennis has not been shy about campaigning to be a Laker this offseason. Whether it was the number of times Ennis liked tweets from fans imploring the Lakers to sign him, to the somehow even less subtle approach Ennis took last night, Ennis really wants a job on the Lakers.

Should The Lakers Look Into Ennis?

They have, actually. In the offseason, Ennis worked out for the Lakers. They chose not to sign him, then. With the injury to Trevor Ariza, the idea of signing another wing popped up. With the question marks surrounding Talen Horton-Tucker and now Malik Monk, the idea of giving Ennis another look is not a preposterous proposition.

He averaged 8.4 points and shot 43.3% from the three-point line with the Orlando Magic last season, so there's certainly some fuel left in his tank. The Lakers are likely looking later down the season for a big man as well. I know the NBA is the league that is always evolving and changing its ways, but team transactions are not usually done via Twitter.