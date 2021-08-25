August 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search
Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

The beloved role player took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to bid farewell to the Lakers and their fans after two years of donning the purple and gold.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The beloved role player took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to bid farewell to the Lakers and their fans after two years of donning the purple and gold.

It's not often that a bench player who hardly sees the floor is a fan favorite, but such was the case during Jared Dudley's time in Los Angeles. 

Following two seasons with the Lakers, the 14-year veteran announced via Twitter that he would be retiring. This announcement came after news broke that he would be taking an assistant coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks for the 21-22' season. 

While Dudley was never counted on to be a big contributor on the floor, he had a tremendous impact in the locker room and on the bench. There are countless player testimonies on how his leadership and friendship have helped them improve both on and off the floor.

As a Lakers fan, this loss definitely hurts. While the team will almost certainly bring in a player that contributes more on the floor, they can't replace the type of chemistry that a player like Dudley brings to a team. The Mavericks got a good one, and we wish him the best of luck as he starts the newest chapter of his basketball career. 

Up Next: Lakers Crack Top 5 in Latest Power Rankings

Jared Dudley
News

Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

USATSI_16147567
News

Lakers News: LA Cracks Top 5 in Latest NBA Power Rankings

Kobe Bryant Birthday Gift from Lakers
News

Kobe Bryant Day: Lakers Honored Kobe Bryant with Special Gifts to New Babies at UCLA Hospital

USATSI_14820010_168393233_lowres-e1598376346728.jpg
News

Lakers Trade Rumors: Former Russell Westbrook Teammate Sparking Interest despite Injury History

Kobe Bryant SI Covers
News

Kobe Bryant: The Greatest Sports Illustrated Covers that Featured the Black Mamba

kobe
News

Commemorating Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant's Birthday

USATSI_16160992
News

Legend Bill Walton Already Called Lakers' LeBron James an All-Time Great in 2005

USATSI_12182150
News

Lakers’ LeBron James Surpasses One Billion in Earnings