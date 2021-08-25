Lakers News: Jared Dudley Says Farewell to LA After Accepting Coaching Job With Dallas

The beloved role player took to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon to bid farewell to the Lakers and their fans after two years of donning the purple and gold.

It's not often that a bench player who hardly sees the floor is a fan favorite, but such was the case during Jared Dudley's time in Los Angeles.

Following two seasons with the Lakers, the 14-year veteran announced via Twitter that he would be retiring. This announcement came after news broke that he would be taking an assistant coaching position with the Dallas Mavericks for the 21-22' season.

While Dudley was never counted on to be a big contributor on the floor, he had a tremendous impact in the locker room and on the bench. There are countless player testimonies on how his leadership and friendship have helped them improve both on and off the floor.

As a Lakers fan, this loss definitely hurts. While the team will almost certainly bring in a player that contributes more on the floor, they can't replace the type of chemistry that a player like Dudley brings to a team. The Mavericks got a good one, and we wish him the best of luck as he starts the newest chapter of his basketball career.