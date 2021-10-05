October 5, 2021
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hints at Special Honor for Retiring Pau Gasol

Lakers controlling owner and President Jeanie Buss makes a big statement
Author:
Publish date:

As widely reported, Pau Gasol announced his retirement today. Gasol spent seven seasons with the Lakers, including two where he helped lead them to NBA Championships. In his career, he made six all-star teams and was the big championship piece the Lakers needed when he was acquired.

In the week where Gasol's retirement rumors were looming, it was widely discussed and debated over whether the Lakers would retire Gasol's jersey. 

Today, Jeanie Buss confirmed that there was never uncertainty over whether Gasol's number 16 would be hanging in the Staples Center rafters.

"It was never a matter of IF we will retire #16 but WHEN. Congratulations on your retirement, Pau Gasol."

Buss confirmed the speculation of Laker fans everywhere. Many fans and pundits assumed this was going to happen, but the gesture of confirming this within hours of Gasol announcing his retirement is big. The Lakers are tied as the most winningest franchise in NBA history, so retiring a number is a big honor. 

Gasol's teammate and friend Kobe Bryant had both of his numbers, 8 and 24, officially retired back in 2017. In a video sometime later, Bryant was quoted as saying, "he will have his number in the rafters next to mine" in reference to Gasol. It appears Bryant's prescience about his friend and teammate was accurate. Now, both Laker legends will have their jerseys hanging in the rafters of Staples Center.

