Skip to main content
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Picks Up His Player Option for Next Season

Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Picks Up His Player Option for Next Season

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has opted into his player option for next year.

Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn has opted into his player option for next year.

The Lakers have plenty of work to do to round out the rest of their roster beyond the triumvirate of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. After epically striking out on most of their veteran minimum signings last summer, LA will need to hit on some free agents. On Tuesday, the Lakers received confirmation that at least one of those remaining roster spots will be filled with guard Kendrick Nunn.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Kendrick Nunn has officially elected to opt in to his $5.25M player option for the 2022-2023 season.

The "as expected" line is in reference to Nunn labeling opting in as a "no-brainer" during his exit interview back in April.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunn missed the entire 2021-2022 season due to a bone bruise in his right knee so to his own point, he wasn't about to cash in on a big free agent contract.

After latching on with the Heat as an undrafted free agent in 2019, Nunn logged 123 games in Miami in his first two NBA seasons. He averaged 15 pointer per game, three assists per game, and converted 36.4% of his three-point shots. 

Including Nunn, the Lakers have five players on guaranteed contracts: Austin Reaves, Talen Horton-Tucker, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.

Similar to Nunn, it's expected that guard Russell Westbrook will also elect to opt in to his player option ($47M) for the coming season before the June 29th deadline. 

The Lakers hold team options for forward Wenyen Gabriel and Austin Reaves.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_11499480_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Former Second-Round Pick Exercises Option with Toronto Raptors

By Eric Eulau1 hour ago
USATSI_13947861_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_15055734_168389879_lowres
News

Lakers: Pair of Former LA Players Still Salty About Not Getting Their 2020 Parade

By Brenna White5 hours ago
USATSI_18042271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Lottery Pick Lists Russell Westbrook as One of His Role Models

By Brenna White8 hours ago
USATSI_16578082_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Release Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_15513229_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers Rumors: Salary Experts Weigh in On Viability of Kyrie Irving-to-LA Trade

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_18514317
News

Lakers: Steph Curry Outpaces LeBron James in One Intriguing Stat

By Brenna White23 hours ago
austin reaves 12-10-21 usa today
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Recalls Epic NBA Draft Story

By Brenna WhiteJun 20, 2022