Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Once Ripped A Paul Pierce Picture From a Newspaper For "Motivation"

Kobe Bryant's competitive fire is the stuff of myths and legends. Much like Michael Jordan before him, Kobe would use any angle to gain an edge in his mind.

After the Lakers heartbreaking loss to the Celtics in the 2008 NBA finals, nobody took it harder than Kobe Bryant. This, despite putting up 25.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.7 steals per game. Later that summer, Kobe Bryant helped lead team USA to a gold medal, including a dazzling performance in the gold medal game versus Spain. That same summer, the women's Team USA squad ran into Kobe at the players' lounge. WNBA legend Sue Bird described the scene in an episode of The Old Man and the Three podcast.

“He came in, and we were drinking a little wine, playing some Spades, just chilling, and he came in, sat down, poured himself a glass, and he was kind of reading a paper. So, he opens up the paper, and there’s this article about [the Finals], and there’s a picture of Paul Pierce. We look over, and he’s tearing out the picture of Paul Pierce, and he cuts it out, and he folds it up, and he puts it in his pocket. And we’re all looking at him, like, ‘What’s going on?’”

The Black Mamba then said only one word, "motivation."

Kobe Bryant and the Lakers got their revenge only two short years later, when they bested the Celtics in 7 games in the 2010 NBA finals. Laker fans should always take an opportunity to watch this moment again. So here it is.

Stories like these only add to the legend and the myth that is Kobe Bryant. His unquenchable drive to win endeared him to an entire generation.