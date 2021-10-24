    • October 24, 2021
    Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Reflects on the Russell Westbrook Trade

    Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Reflects on the Russell Westbrook Trade

    Kyle Kuzma was involved in one of the largest trades ever in NBA history.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Kyle Kuzma has started off this season looking solid, averaging 18.5 points and 13 rebounds in a two-game small sample size, for the Washington Wizards. Considered by many around the league to be a prime breakout candidate, we should not be surprised if he finds himself in the conversation for most improved player as the season goes along.

    After Friday’s win he was asked about the five-team trade that sent Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrel, and himself to the Wizards for Russell Westbrook.

    "I mean, you gotta do that trade 10 out of 10 times. If you have an opportunity to get five good basketball players for one, it makes sense. Granted, [Westbrook is] obviously a Hall of Fame player and everything. He's an unbelievable player, don't take that wrong.

    But especially for a team like Washington, if you look at the track record from the past couple of years, it hasn't necessarily been enough ballplayers here... It's smart, you have to do it if you're a GM."

    Kuzma usually is pretty honest when he talks to the media, and this was nothing different. The Wizards were previously lacking in talent, as Westbrook and Bradley Beal were primarily the only ones who carried the team into the playoffs last season. Kuzma is not wrong here. The ability to turn one star into multiple rotation players is something anyone in the front office has to consider when looking at a talent barren roster.

    Like Julius Randle, D’Angelo Russell, Brandon Ingram, and Lonzo Ball, it would not be surprising to see Kuzma take his game to the next level now that he is able to maximize his potential with more opportunities elsewhere.

