Lakers News: LA Acquires Second Round Pick in NBA Draft

For the last couple of weeks, there's been rumblings about the Lakers trying to acquire a second round pick in this year's draft. Just about six hours before the NBA Draft, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Lakers have made a deal with the Orlando Magic to acquire the number 35 pick.

Considering the Lakers desperation to fill out their roster with a mix of quality veterans and promising young players with their limited cap space, the news isn't exactly a surprise. The Lakers were without a pick in the entire draft prior to acquiring Orlando's second rounder.

The transaction seems to make a lot of sense from the Lakers side of things since paying a second round draft choice is cheaper than signing an undrafted free agent.

At this time, it's unclear how much the Lakers paid the Magic for the pick and which future Lakers second rounder was included in the deal, but the good news is, LA finally has a draft pick for today's NBA Draft.

The NBA Draft is set to begin today at 5:00PM PT.