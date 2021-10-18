Lakers News: LA Claims Veteran Avery Bradley Off of Waivers

Monday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that the Lakers have claimed Avery Bradley off of waivers.

Bradley is no stranger to the purple and gold. He spent the 2019-20 season with the Lakers. In that season he averaged 8.6 PPG in 24 minutes a game for LA while shooting 36% from beyond the arc, which is also his career average. In his career, Bradley has twice been named to an all-defensive team.

In his lone season with the Lakers, Bradley opted out of playing in the restart after the COVID-19 pandemic suspended play for the NBA. He wanted to remain with his family due to his oldest child Liam, who has a history of struggling to recover from respiratory illnesses. Laker fans certainly could understand this, as one's family always comes first.

During Bradley's prime years, he was lauded by multiple players as the top defensive guard in the NBA. His frenetic energy is such that many blame his injuries in his career due to his energetic style of play. He is the prototypical "3 and D" type of player.

It is likely he will see minutes with the Lakers, as the team is very depleted by a myriad (or a clown car really) of injuries. Time will tell whether he sees big minutes, but his presence could be very helpful either off the bench or just as another mentor with a lot of experience.