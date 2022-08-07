Lakers News: LA Columnist Makes Bold LeBron James-Bronny Prediction

LeBron James has had a lot of "firsts" during his illustrious NBA career, but he has his eyes set on something truly historic that won't be fulfilled for another two years. James wants to play with his oldest son, Bronny James, in the NBA. Sharing the court with his son in a NBA game would be a sight to behold.

The motivation to play with his son is especially notable at the moment. LeBron is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Lakers, but would likely want to have the flexibility to sign elsewhere depending on if Bronny develops into a NBA-worthy talent. Bronny is not currently ranked in the top 25 of his high school class (2023).

However, in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, veteran LA Times columnist Bill Plaschke explained that the Jameses won't have to go any where to team up.

“They would be the one team that would go out of their way to make sure he and Bronny will play together and that’s three years down the road. This is all leading to that.”

Plaschke seems fairly confident that LeBron will sign a one-year extension and at some point, will retire as a Laker.

“He’s gonna end his career here. The Lakers are gonna take care of him… He’ll sign at least a one-year deal …they want him around. They like him. They’re in love with his star power, they’re in love with him breaking Kareem’s record next year.”

It's quite the prediction, but Plaschke has seen it all during his years at The LA Times.