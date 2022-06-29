Skip to main content
Lakers News: LA Front Office 'Planning' On Starting Next Season with Russell Westbrook on the Roster

The Athletic's Jovan Buha reports that the Lakers brass is planning on the 2022-2023 season beginning with Russell Westbrook in purple and gold.

Now that Russell Westbrook has officially opted into the final year of his contract, the Lakers can now genuinely pursue trading the much maligned guard. In theory that is. Westbrook is on the books for $47.1M and that, on top of his questionable play this past season, makes finding a trade partner all the more difficult.

In his most recent article in The Athletic, Lakers beat reporter Jovan Buha indicated that the front office is planning on Westbrook still being on the team for the start of next season.

"Though a Westbrook trade is still possible, the Lakers are currently planning on beginning next season with him on the roster, multiple league sources told The Athletic."

Buha did note that the conundrum the Lakers face in trading Westbrook hasn't changed.

"That could change if the Lakers find a team willing to take on Westbrook’s expiring contract without also demanding a future first-round pick (2027 or 2029), which hasn’t been the case thus far."

Time and time again, Lakers trade rumors and reports have cited teams wanting draft compensation in order to take on Russ' contract. At the moment, it appears the the front office values their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks over trying to make a trade that could help LA contend. 

Once again, the Lakers front office will try to upgrade a top heavy roster armed with just the taxpayer mid-level exception ($6.4M), veteran minimum contracts, and hope that somehow, someway, they get a better version of Russell Westbrook next year.

