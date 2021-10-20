Lakers News: LA Sets Their Opening Night Starting Five

Three of the Laker starters were set in stone the moment their names were on the roster. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook were always going to be in the starting lineup. You could have etched that into stone tablets for the people of future earth to find.

The other two names have probably varied over a hundred times since training camp started. This isn't to blame on player inconsistencies as much as the clown car of Laker injuries that have already occurred before opening night.

The Laker starting lineup for opening night vs the Golden State Warriors:

1. Russell Westbrook

2. Kent Bazemore

3. LeBron James

4. Anthony Davis

5. DeAndre Jordan

With Bazemore and Jordan winning the two open slots, this Laker starting five *should* lean on the defensive side. Bazemore has proven to be a defensive-minded player his entire career, and Jordan has always been an above-average rim protector. Even on the twilight side of his career, Jordan is a good presence in the paint.

On the offensive side, the three-headed Laker monster needs to show out. James will always be James and the Lakers will need him. Westbrook is similar, he just needs to fill the stat sheet but not at the expense of too many turnovers. Then there is Davis.

The Lakers truly need "Davis revenge season." He has looked lethal in the preseason. If he continues to play that way, the Lakers will have a good night offensively.

Off the bench, it will be terrific to see Carmelo Anthony heat up like a microwave. Few players in the history of the NBA could score in bunches the way Anthony has. The Lakers will need him to score off the bench tonight.

Let's go Lakers!