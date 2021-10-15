    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Lakers News: Lakers Lose Again, Fans Still Not Overly Worried

    Lakers drop their final preseason game to the Kings.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Lakers played their best preseason game last night, despite their loss to the Kings. It can be argued that Coach Frank Vogel threw the white flag early to save minutes for his stars, but a loss is a loss. 

    Basketball is a game of runs, and the Lakers getting outscored 35-23 in the first quarter sealed the Lakers' fate. The Lakers outscored the Kings in every other quarter, but the deficit was ultimately created early and proved to be the difference in the game. This is a conclusion drawn purely out of team statistics. The Lakers beat the Kings on most numbers except for free-throw percentage and three-point percentage. Can't win when the other team shoots better than you at both lines. Committing 16 turnovers does not help the cause, either. 

    The encouraging numbers were points in the paint and rebounding. The Lakers have been getting waxed in those two categories, but Thursday night they turned that around. Russell Westbrook was aggressive early, and LeBron James and Anthony Davis looked less rusty than in the previous games. 

    Thursday we polled whether Laker fans were concerned about the winless preseason.

    70% of fans polled were not worried about the Lakers preseason results. Call it a fanbase that understands the value of patience, or perhaps a fanbase with a delusional sense of superiority, Laker fans aren't worried. 

    The Lakers' preseason has been mired by injuries, combined with the Lakers best players barely playing any minutes. Bigger than those two things, the Lakers are a brand new team of guys still looking for cohesion and balance. The detriment of a brand new team playing against a lot of teams with a deeper history cannot be overstated. The prospect of the Lakers having a slow start into the season has a high likelihood. I could see the Lakers starting with a losing record into November, and picking up the winning pace by the Holidays. 

    USATSI_16954954
    News

    Lakers News: Lakers Lose Again, Fans Still Not Overly Worried

    31 seconds ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA All-Star Says LeBron James Work Ethic Is Second Only to Kobe Bryant

    38 minutes ago
    USATSI_16848304
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Talks Russell Westbrook's Role

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_16937612
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA Player Says Kendrick Nunn Is A Big Key For the Lakers

    19 hours ago
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: The Big Three Will Play Heavy Minutes Tonight Versus the Kings

    21 hours ago
    Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook
    News

    Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Supports Russell Westbrook’s Transition Into A New Role

    22 hours ago
    Dwight Howard
    News

    Lakers News: Former NBA Player Nick Anderson Makes Big Claim About Dwight Howard's Legacy

    Oct 14, 2021
    USATSI_16941437
    News

    Lakers News: LeBron James Understands Patience and Work Are Needed for this Team

    Oct 13, 2021