    October 18, 2021
    Lakers News: Lakers Sign Big Man Jay Huff to Two-Way Contract

    With the injuries down low, the Lakers bolster their depth.
    The Lakers have endured a myriad of injuries, even though the season has not even started yet. It comes as no surprise that the Lakers used a roster spot to sign a two-way deal for center Jay Huff. He is the Laker's second two-way contract which means they still have a roster spot available. 

    Huff was a standout player as a Virginia Cavalier. The 7'1 was a member of the 2019 NCAA Champion Cavaliers and as a senior, he made the ACC All-Defensive Team. With both Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan on the latter end of their careers, it cannot hurt to have some big-man depth in the organization. This is an 'all upside' signing as a man with Huff's size can always blossom into a legitimate rim defender.

    His summer league numbers were not terribly impressive. In 18 minutes, Huff averaged 4.5 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 blocks. The structured team ball of Virginia's program may have had Huff out there on an island during a summer league setting, so it would be slightly unfair to judge his performance based on that. At Virginia, he shot 38% from beyond the arc while still averaging 13 and seven. This also includes the possibility of being a floor-spacer as a big man.

    On the roster, he replaces Joel Ayayi. 

