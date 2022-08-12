Skip to main content
Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In

Lakers News: League Retires Bill Russell's No. 6, LeBron James Grandfathered In

The NBA announced that Bill Russell's No. 6 is being retired league-wide, but LeBron James is among players grandfathered in to keep wearing it.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The NBA commemorated the recent passing of Bill Russell in a myriad of ways following the Celtics legend's passing in late July. On Thursday, the league announced that they're retiring Russell's No. 6 jersey to further honor one of the game's pioneers and greatest champions of all-time. There are several current players who wear the number currently, including Lakers forward LeBron James.

However, multiple insiders have reported that players who currently wear No. 6 will be grandfathered in, LeBron included. Meaning, they will be allowed to wear the number in the future, but new players, or players that want to switch numbers, won't be able to switch to No. 6. 

Similar to Yankees Hall-of-Famer Mariano Rivera being allowed to continue to wear No. 42 after MLB retired Jackie Robinson's number league wide, LeBron will be able to keep his jersey number.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Reporter Marc Stein noted that 25 different players wore No. 6 this past season and confirmed the new rule when it comes to Russell's number. 

"Players who currently wear No. 6 will be allowed to keep doing so, according to the league, but Russell’s jersey number will not be issued again by any NBA team to any player."

James famously wore Michael Jordan's No. 23 at the beginning of his career before switching to No. 6 when he signed with the Heat. He switched back to No. 23 when he returned to the Cavs, kept it for his first few years with the Lakers, but donned No. 6 this past season.

The league-wide number retirement is fitting tribute to Russell. At this time, LeBron hasn't announced whether or not he'll switch his number. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_9860934_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Former All-NBA Guard Bullish on Russell Westbrook 'revenge tour'

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18731713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James Reacts to Sons Playing on Same Team for First Time

By Eric Eulau5 hours ago
USATSI_7725614_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Compares Scoring Chops of Carmelo Anthony & Kevin Durant

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explains When and Why LeBron James Should Request a Trade

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Situation Labeled as 'untenable' by NBA Expert

By Eric EulauAug 11, 2022 4:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17034592_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Insider Points Out Major Flaw in LA's Big Offseason Bet

By Eric EulauAug 11, 2022 2:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18153118_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

By Staff WriterAug 11, 2022 11:00 AM EDT
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres (4)
News

Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Made Bold Promise to LeBron James in Recent Meeting

By Eric EulauAug 10, 2022 8:30 PM EDT