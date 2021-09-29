LeBron James Continues To Be A Supportive Friend To Alex Caruso

The Caru-show may be gone, but he's not forgotten by LeBron!

Much to the heartbreak of Laker fans everywhere, Alex Caruso signed a four-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, ending the Caru-showtime era in Los Angeles.

Caruso was a fan favorite in Los Angeles for various reasons. In the 2020-21, he averaged 6.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. His contributions on the basketball court were in his hustle and perimeter defense. He was also popular due to the idea that some things in life are not what they appear. The 6'4 guard did not look like an athletic specimen. In fact, he looked like quite the opposite. There's nothing wrong with that, but Caruso had ups. Caruso could jump with the best of them and every dunk from Alex Caruso was met with screams of glee and the moniker of "The Caru-show."

It appears Laker fans aren't the only ones missing Caruso. Recently, Caruso posted to his instagram a photo of himself with Benny the Bull, with Caruso donning his clean new Bulls jersey.

Looking pretty clean in that jersey, Caru-show, even if it isn't the purple and gold. Apparently, his former teammate James thought the same thing.

"My twin I need that goat 6 jersey ASAP!"

James has always been known as a friend to many in the NBA. It has to be a good feeling for Caruso to know that he flew the nest to perhaps play a bigger role, and his old friends are supportive. Especially when that friend is King James himself.