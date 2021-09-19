Lakers News: LeBron James I Promise School Documentary Is Coming Out

This will likely be the first time the I Promise school will go in-depth about the inner workings of the program.

Before LeBron James joined the Lakers in 2018, he was mostly known for his ties to the Ohio community. He singlehandedly gave the Cavaliers relevance for over a decade, reaching four straight NBA Finals, and giving Cleveland their first championship ever in 2016.

However, even with all his on the court accolades, none of them will top what he did when he opened up I Promise, a public chartered school that serves over 1,400 at-risk students from kindergarten to high school. In 2017, James told Cleveland.com that this would be one of the few things he would feel the most proud about in his entire career.

"It is. Besides having three kids and marrying my wife, putting my mom in a position where she never has to worry about anything ever again for the rest of her life, this is right up there. Championships, MVPs, I mean, points, rebounds and assists, that stuff is, whatever."

The future first ballot Hall of Famer teams up with long-time friend Maverick Carter to executive produce the I Promise documentary presented from YouTube. It will take an in-depth look at the struggles of opening up the school, as long as the individual stories of students at the school.

”Obviously, I didn’t know the ins and outs of how to create a school, but so many kids like myself have dreams. The only thing to stop those dreams from becoming a reality is the support around them.”

This was just a snippet presented in the trailer of the documentary. Starting an entire school from the ground up is easier said than done, so this would definitely be compelling to see how the school has managed its first four years. The documentary officially comes out on September 28, exclusively on YouTube.