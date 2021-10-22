Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts To Steph Curry's "Kobe-like" Game

On Thursday night, the Warriors downed the Clippers 115-113. Steph Curry had himself a night. Curry tied his career-high for a first quarter with 25 points. His total for any quarter is 28. Curry hit a perfect 9-of-9 from the field, 5-of-5 from outside, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

When you start a game on pace to score 100 points, thoughts of Wilt Chamberlain immediately come to mind. Realistically, thoughts of Kobe Bryant's 81 also come to mind. If it's been too long since you've seen that, I will always find an excuse to share it.

LeBron James even took to Twitter to react to Curry's hot hand.

James has never been shy about reacting on Twitter to games that he's watching.

Curry ended the game with one of the most preposterous double-doubles you'll ever see. He scored 45 points and 10 rebounds and shot 8-13 from beyond the arc.

Another irony of Curry's performance was that the Warriors were wearing the old Philadelphia Warriors, made famous by Wilt Chamberlain himself.

James' career-high in points is pretty impressive. On March 3, 2014, James led the Miami Heat with 61 points on 22-for-33 shooting from the field. He went 8-for-10 from outside, and 9-for-12 from the free-throw line. That is a career night from arguably the greatest player of all time, but somehow still 20 whole points less than Kobe Bryant's 81. Bryant's 81 is often under-appreciated.

Still, here's a clip of Curry. He was like NBA Jam when your play is 'on fire.' He couldn't miss in that first quarter.

