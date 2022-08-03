Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to the Passing of LA Icon Vin Scully

On Tuesday night, the Dodgers announced that legendary broadcaster Vin Scully had passed away at age 94. Vin called thousands of Dodgers games during his 67 year career in LA, and also covered the PGA Tour and NFL. Although he wasn't an NBA icon, his passing was still felt by the entire sports world, including Lakers superstar LeBron James.

On his Twitter account, LeBron reposted the announcement from the Dodgers and included a fitting caption.

"Rest in Power. A City of Angels icon. Another great one who made sports so damn special."

LeBron's words are just a small taste of how Scully's impact transcended baseball, and even the sports world at large.

Former Lakers superstar Magic Johnson also took a moment to pay his respects.

"Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades."

Rest in peace to the legend, Vin Scully.