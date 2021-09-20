Lakers News: LeBron James Recruited Carmelo Anthony To L.A. With Three Simple Words

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony go back over 20 years. In February 2002, James' St. Vincent-St. Mary High School from Akron, Ohio, and Anthony's Oak Hill Academy from Mouth of Wilson, Virginia, squared off in Trenton, New Jersey. They were both first-round draft picks in 2003, have faced off against each other in the playoffs, and have vacationed together.

Recently, Anthony was on "The Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. He says James called him personally during the process.

“That’s my brother. I’ve known him since we were 15 or 16 years old. I heard it … ‘I need you.’ Say less. You already know what time it is when you hit me direct.'”

"I need you." Per Anthony, that was all he needed to hear. The NBA pundits have discussed the Lakers newest roster ad nauseam. The one thing that keeps popping up is chemistry and experience. James and Anthony have both in spades. Even at their respective ages, both players have proven there is a lot left in the tank. James may have missed time last season due to injury, but he still managed to average 25 PPG, 7.7 RPG, and 7.8 APG. Anthony shot his career-best 40.9% from outside with the Trail Blazers last year while putting up 13.4 PPG in 24.5 minutes a game.

The Lakers don't need Anthony to be an elite scorer as he was in his prime, they only need valuable minutes off the bench and to be a threat from the perimeter.

It sure makes the motivation to give your best much easier when a good friend says, "I need you."