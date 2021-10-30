Lakers News: LeBron James Reflects on NBA Debut 18 years Ago

On October 29, 2003, LeBron James debuted in his first NBA game for the Cleveland Cavaliers in California’s state capital at the age of 18. Against the Western Conference contenders of Mike Bibby, Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac, Doug Christie, and others, James scored 25 points with nine assists in 42 minutes.

Although the Cavaliers lost 92-106, everyone could see the makings of a superstar from the second he stepped on the court. His ability to live up to the hype and deliver even more, is truly astonishing and we will probably never see another player of his caliber ever again.

Just watching the highlights, anyone could tell his vision on the court was innate. It felt as if someone decided to make a video game character with the greatest skillsets, combined with his grown man physique. He was already able to blow past defenders and get to the rim with ease at just 18.

It was no coincidence the NBA scheduled the Cavaliers to play against the Lakers on October 29th this year. After Friday’s win, James reflected on that very first game he played in.

“For this long to play at the level I’ve been playing at, it’s a treat, I don’t take it for granted. I had 25 that first game…I’ll never forget that moment, being at Arco [Arena] and just putting on that Cavs uniform on for the first time and stepping on that NBA floor, [it was] very unique, I wish that moment on no other athlete ever, because it was very nerve wracking.”

The reason he wishes no other athlete had to go thru what he did, was because of the pressure that was tasked upon him to perform from day one and on. Ever since he was in high school, he was being watched with a microscope, with his high school games broadcasted live on national television. There are very few players of any sport that would be able to deal with that much public pressure and still perform and succeed at such a high level, especially to do so for close to two decades.