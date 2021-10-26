    • October 26, 2021
    Lakers News: LeBron James' Status for Tuesday's Night's Game In San Antonio

    LeBron James is questionable.
    In Sunday night's victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Laker fans held their collective breaths when LeBron James suffered an injury that had him down on the floor for a minute. Here was the injury.

    He was able to play it off and continue the game, but it was panic inducing as it was oddly similar to James' previous injury. Today, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell said that James is questionable for Tuesday night's game versus the San Antonio Spurs.

    James is now questionable for tonight's game. The Lakers have been mired in injuries already early on in this season, so this is certainly frustrating. The injury it is reminiscent of is this one from last season.

    It is very painful to get hit in the bones in your leg, and in basketball these types of collisions are unfortunately common. Hopefully, James doesn't miss any time but if he does, it is only a game or two.

