Lakers News: LeBron James Talks About His Motivation Going Into His 19th Season

LeBron James spoke with media after practice on Monday and talked about the start of the 2021-22 season.

Last season did not go how the Lakers expected. After coming off a high from winning the Championship in 2020, losing in the first round of the playoffs the year after was disappointing, to say the least.

The goal will never change, especially for a competitive player, such as LeBron James. After practice on Monday, James talked about his mentality moving forward this season and if last year has any effect on that.

"It's definitely a completely clean slate. Obviously, last year was such a fast-twitch season for us coming off the bubble," said LeBron.

"Injuries derailed anything that we wanted to do. It's a great opportunity for us to kind of, just rinse our hands and have a clean slate, and get ready to start building. Hopefully, build something special..."

Injuries were a big thing for the Lakers last season. Not only did the Lakers lose Anthony Davis for a majority of the 2020-21 season, but LeBron James was also battling an ankle injury. Losing your star players will cause any team to struggle. Staying healthy will be a big factor to determine how the Lakers perform this year.

This is a big year for the Lakers, with their newest additions and to prove that they are still one of the best teams in the league. LeBron James continued and talked about what keeps him going after so many years in the NBA.

"Just motivated to have an opportunity to win a Championship," said the NBA All-Star.

"That's why I play the game. That's one of the greatest, shortest feelings that you have. You win a championship and everything you put into that year just hits you all at once and literally like a couple hours later it's like it's over and your whole time you're just trying to figure out how can you get that moment again..."

This year LeBron James and the Lakers have a chance to make history. The season will begin on Tuesday and anything can happen.