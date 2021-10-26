Lakers News: Los Angeles Should Target Terrence Ross

The Lakers are going to need some help with shooting at some point this year. For the moment, they rank at the top of the NBA in 3-point attempt percentage at 43.4 percent. But the liklihood of that holding up with guys that they have is questionable.

Despite being so successful from 3-point range early on in the year, the Lakers rank very low in attempted shots. So while they're making them when they shoot, they haven't had many opportunities early on.

With early injuries keeping some key bench players out of the lineup, there are options out there for Los Angeles. The question remains as to whether or not they will look to add someone in this early in the season.

One name to keep an eye on is Terrence Ross. The Orlando Magic have long been rumored to be in the market to move Ross, and at least one NBA executive is convinced he will be moved.

The 30-year-old guard could be a great option for Vogel off of the bench, especially late in games. Ross just put up 22 points in the 4th quarter this week to secure a win for Orlando, and that's the kind of late magic the Lakers are in need of.

Ross is going to be a guy that plays 25 minutes a game and put up three's most places that he goes. This year, he's shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc which is right around his career average.

He's not going to blow anyone away with the numbers he puts up, but he can be consistent. The Lakers have lacked that consistency in recent years, especially from 3-point range.

So what will it take to land him? Maybe more than Los Angeles is willing to gamble. The expectation was that he would be moved before the draft for a pair of second-round picks. There's no telling now if that has changed or not.