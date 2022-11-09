Skip to main content

Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship

Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers

The glory days of the Lakers seem far behind but doesn't mean fans can't reminisce on what it was like when Magic Johnson was leading the Lakers in the '80s. Johnson helped completely change the culture of the organization with his five championships in 10 years and his historic rivalries with the Celtics. 

Once Johnson retired it was hard to imagine he'd continue winning more championships, but this is far from the truth. In fact, Johnson ended up wining championships for three other sports as a part owner. 

Johnson won a championship with the Dodgers, another with the Sparks, and now most recently won with LAFC. Johnson continues adding to his list of accolades and championships even if it means he doesn't have to play. 

Instead, Johnson stays on the sidelines but it can be argued it's just as stressful of a job. Rather than being able to come into the game and control his destiny himself, he leaves it to the professional athletes displayed before him to get the job done.

Winning championships in one league is already a fantastic feat and clearly Johnson isn't done winning more rings. His winning is far from over as Johnson takes ownership in some of the best sports organizations in LA. 

The luck of Johnson can be heavily utilized in such a down season for the Lakers and perhaps if Johnson were to dabble more with the team championships can come in the near future. 

